Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Former Lubbock mayor dies at 89, jury selection begin in Minneapolis officer trial, House to look into COVID relief package

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | March 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 5:50 AM

On Daybreak Today,

Former Lubbock Mayor Jim Granberry has died.

What will the weather be like today?

A “mask off” party in a Houston nightclub has angered many.

Jury selection is set to begin today in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill could be signed this week.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.