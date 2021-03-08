Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Former Lubbock Mayor Jim Granberry has died.
- He led Lubbock through the aftermath of the May 1970 tornado.
- He was also Lubbock’s youngest mayor at 37. Granberry was 89.
- Read more here: Mayor Jim Granberry, who helped Lubbock recover after 1970 tornado, has died at age 89
A “mask off” party in a Houston nightclub has angered many.
- Health experts say COVID-19 variants are spreading in Houston and other parts of Texas.
- Gov. Gregg Abbott said his order ending the mask mandate on Wednesday is no excuse to stop being safe.
- Read more here: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wants planned ‘maskless parties’ at bars to be canceled
Jury selection is set to begin today in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.
- He is accused of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes before he died.
- Minneapolis has increased security ahead of the trial.
- Get the latest here: Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd’s death
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill could be signed this week.
- The Senate passed the bill Saturday.
- The House will meet tomorrow to vote on Senate changes before sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.
- Get the latest here: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
