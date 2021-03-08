Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Nazareth Swiftettes

NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - The ninth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for this season is the Nazareth Swiftettes.
In their 1-A semifinals match-up against Westbrook, the Swiftettes held the Lady Cats scoreless in the third quarter on their way to a 48-17 win.
Nazareth is (27-4) overall on the season and are heading to their fifth straight state title game and the programs’ 30th.
The Swiftettes will take on Dodd City in the state title game Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
