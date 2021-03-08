KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Callie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Callie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Pitbull.
Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. He is up to date on all his shots, spayed and microchipped. Callie’s adoption fees for Monday, March 8, have been waived. If you need a buddy to enjoy Spring Break with, she’s your girl.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
