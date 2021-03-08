More warmth, more wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More Spring-like weather on the way. Typically, that means some windy days and a chance of thunderstorms. NO BURN weather conditions return this afternoon and are expected through most of this week.
Mostly cloudy (partly sunny) and quite breezy this afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly above average for the time of year with highs near 70 degrees.
Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be mild for the season, but still quite chilly.
Mostly cloudy with a somewhat windy afternoon Tuesday (tomorrow). The afternoon will be warmer with highs from the low to upper 70s.
Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday night.
Windy with blowing dust and areas of low visibility likely Wednesday afternoon. It will be warm with temperatures peaking near 80 degrees.
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday. The afternoon will be slightly cooler, though still seasonably mild.
A slight chance of thunderstorms currently is in our forecast for Friday. Mainly Friday evening and night. There is a slight chance of showers this weekend. As of today, the pattern does not appear supportive of widespread significant rainfall.
