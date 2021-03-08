Seminole man sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in wife’s murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Seminole man found guilty Friday in the 2019 murder of his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.
On Monday, after an hour and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the Jury unanimously decided on a sentence of life in prison for 43-year-old Jacob Unger Neufeld, with two years credit for time served in jail.
Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputies found Susana with a fatal gunshot wound when they responded to the 400 block of County Road 300-J in Seminole in February 2019.
Jacob Unger Neufeld was arrested after being suspected of her murder. He was kept at the Gaines County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Neufeld was convicted in a trial Friday, for the shooting death of his wife, 40-year-old Susana Peters Neufeld.
