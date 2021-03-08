South Plains Food Bank to hold pop-up pantries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the community still being impacted because of the COVID19 pandemic, South Plains Food Bank wanted to see what was available to help more families.
Through a Feeding America grant, they were able to do that through pop-up pantries.
“This is a great opportunity for our outreach team to meet the needs of many more families who aren’t able to come to the food bank. There is no paperwork required for these pantries, but it is on a first come, first serve basis,” says Vanessa Morelion, Director of Development.
SPFB was allotted 2000 boxes for this grant and have been fortunate to have agencies partner with them in their neighborhoods and some rural counties that are in their service area.
All pop-ups are drive through with very little contact.
If you or someone you know is in need of food, SPFB has all locations on their social media as well as their website www.spfb.org.
