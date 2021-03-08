Students Applying to Texas Tech for Fall 2022 Admission Not Required to Submit Test Scores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced students applying for admission for Fall 2022 will have the option of applying without the consideration of SAT or ACT scores.
According to a news release from the University, this decision follows “continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” as many students have been unable to take standardized tests because of the unavailability or cancellation of testing since the pandemic began.
The school says students will specify their plan whether to include the consideration of SAT/ACT scores at the time of application.
This policy is open to students who were unable to sit for scheduled testing, or students who do not wish to share scores.
Additional materials that students feel best highlight skills such as essays, letters of recommendation, or resumes can be included, according to the release.
“We understand that students have faced many challenges over the past year including the unavailability of exam opportunities,” said Jason Hale, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “At Texas Tech, we want to be known for providing access and opportunity to all students, and we’re happy to continue this policy through 2022.”
For more information, visit the Texas Tech University Office of Undergraduate Admissions website or call (806) 742-1480.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.