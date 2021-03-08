Texas Tech Athletics mourns passing of Dub Malaise

An Odessa native, Malaise remains one of the top scorers in program history as he still owns the single-game mark for points after dropping 50 against in-state rival Texas in 1966. It was one of four career games with at least 40 points, an impressive feat in the program almanac as only one other Red Raider (Rick Bullock) has compiled multiple 40-point games. Malaise also maintains the school record with 13 games with at least 30 points, three more than any other player.