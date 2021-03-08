Texas Tech Athletics mourns passing of Dub Malaise

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Dub Malaise, one of the most prolific scorers in school history and an inaugural member of the Texas Tech Ring of Honor, passed away Sunday at the age of 76.
“We were sad to learn today of the passing of Dub Malaise,” said Rodney Allison, executive director of the Double T Varsity Club. “To this day, Dub remains one of the top basketball players in our history and was a deserving choice for the Ring of Honor. Dub always spoke well of his time as a Red Raider, and it was great every time we were able to welcome him back to campus. He will definitely be missed.”
Malaise was a two-time Associated Press honorable mention All-America selection during his playing career as a Red Raider, which spanned the 1964-66 seasons. He was a three-time All-Southwest Conference first team honoree and was tabbed the SWC Player of the Year as a junior after averaging an impressive 23.8 points per game.
The Red Raiders were among the top teams in the Southwest Conference throughout Malaise’s career as Tech finished among the top-three teams in the league standings following each of his three seasons. Tech claimed its first Southwest Conference title on the back of Malaise in 1965, but later forfeited the championship after using an ineligible player that season.
An Odessa native, Malaise remains one of the top scorers in program history as he still owns the single-game mark for points after dropping 50 against in-state rival Texas in 1966. It was one of four career games with at least 40 points, an impressive feat in the program almanac as only one other Red Raider (Rick Bullock) has compiled multiple 40-point games. Malaise also maintains the school record with 13 games with at least 30 points, three more than any other player.
In addition, Malaise also ranks second all-time for single-season free throws made (191), career scoring average (20.3) and single-season scoring average (23.7). He also ranks in the top 10 for single-season free throws made (191) and career field goal percentage (.822) as well as 20th with 1,420 career points.
Malaise was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2014. He was later enshrined in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor in 2019 where he joined the likes of Rick Bullock, Andre Emmett and Jim Reed as part of the inaugural induction class that represents the top men’s basketball athletes in program history.
Funeral proceedings for Malaise are pending at this time.