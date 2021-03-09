City expects to widen vaccine clinic criteria soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public Health Director Katherine Wells says within the next few weeks, the City of Lubbock’s vaccine clinic could be serving the next eligible population.
“I’ve heard anything from kind of towards the end of March opening up to 1C, but the state has not defined what 1C is,” Wells said.
Wells says 1C could mean the general public.
She’s also heard it could be people 50 and older or essential workers.
“And they’re still saying with the amount of vaccine that’s currently being produced, they’re really wanting to open up by the summer, making sure that everybody has access to the vaccine,” Wells added.
Wells says there are probably some people that aren’t in phases 1A or 1B that have been through the clinic, but it still won’t require proof.
She says that’s because the clinic should be accessible to everyone who qualifies.
“Not everybody has a doctor that they can call up easily and get an appointment and get that letter, so we really want to trust individuals. You can’t see what other people’s health conditions are, but I really believe we’re really serving the people we’re supposed to be serving at the clinic right now,” Wells explained.
The City estimates 40 to 45 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.
Wells says we have a long way to go, but we’re getting there.
“Summer’s coming and I think we’ll have some, you know, some normalcy throughout the summer months. And you know, I really think by fall we’ll be really reaching those numbers where we can actually say we have some herd immunity,” Wells said.
The only people outside of phases 1A and 1B that currently qualify in Lubbock are teachers.
Appointments are open to teachers, staff and bus drivers who work for schools or licensed child care providers.
“The students can’t get vaccinated yet. You have to be at least 16 to get vaccinated. So, it’s important that we get the teachers vaccinated to hopefully stop, so that there isn’t any spread in the schools,” Wells added.
While awaiting guidance from the state, the City is encouraging people to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.
There are already billboards in town, and some Citibuses will be wrapped with positive vaccine messages soon.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.