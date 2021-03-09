Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
More fans will be allowed in the stands at Texas Tech baseball games.
- Starting Friday, the stands will be opened to 75 percent capacity.
- That includes season ticket holders and students. Fans will still be asked to wear masks in the park.
- Get the details from KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Blair Sabol: Texas Tech Baseball to allow increased fan capacity this weekend
Lubbock businesses are being encouraged to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Rally for Recovery” campaign.
- The initiative includes wearing masks in the workplace, helping employees get vaccinated and updating customers on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
- KCBD’s Melanie Camacho has more here: Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encouraging businesses to join “Rally for Recovery”
The House of Representatives may take up the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
- It would give direct payments of $1,400 to people making less than $75,000 a year.
- It would also continue employment benefits through the summer and give money to state and local governments.
- Read more here: Biden’s big relief, stimulus checks package a bet gov’t can help cure America
Jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin is set to begin today.
- He is accused of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died last year.
- Read more here: Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal with Quarterback Dak Prescott.
- He will receive $160 million with a guaranteed $126 million.
- Prescott will also get an NFL record signing bonus of $66 million.
- Read more here: QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys reach four-year, $160 million deal, source says
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.