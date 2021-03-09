Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Texas Tech baseball expands capacity, Lubbock Chamber encourages rally to recover, Congress may take up relief bill today

By Michael Cantu | March 9, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 6:03 AM

On Daybreak Today,

More fans will be allowed in the stands at Texas Tech baseball games.

Lubbock businesses are being encouraged to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Rally for Recovery” campaign.

The House of Representatives may take up the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin is set to begin today.

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year deal with Quarterback Dak Prescott.

