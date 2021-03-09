KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hansel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hansel, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a six-year-old border male collie.
Staff say he is very sweet and vocal. He loves to be patted and close to you. Hansel is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. Hansel’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 8, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
