Lubbock Chamber of Commerce encouraging businesses to join “Rally for Recovery”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - President of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Eddie McBride says he wants Lubbock businesses to join the U.S. Chamber’s “Rally For Recovery” effort, which promotes safety in the workplace as society continues to open up.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners to continue to wear masks in the workplace, develop plans to help get their employees vaccinated, and keep in communication with their customers about the latest CDC guidance.
Eddie says by joining the sign up list, you will receive the latest guidance and employer resources as they become available.
“We’re still trying to keep from spreading Covid. You know, the curve has not only been flattened, but it’s not eliminated. There’s still Covid out there. We still have a problem with this infection. So people need to still take it seriously. Obviously, this vaccine is going to help in the long term. But until then, we still need to operate in a safe environment.”
“Again, it’s really not much different than where we were before. But it’s just having the opportunity to recognize we know that there’s a different….lifting of the mass mandate, but why not continue operating in the best safe interest of your employees and your customers? That’s essentially what we’re encouraging all businesses in Lubbock to do.”
Eddie says he is meeting with the Lubbock Safe Council at the end of this week, a council that previously came up with guidelines for local businesses as restrictions were put in place. He says in the meeting, they will discuss how to keep businesses safe as more restrictions are lifted in Texas on Wednesday.
To join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s movement and get the latest national guidance as it becomes available, visit https://www.uschamber.com/rally-recovery-commitment
