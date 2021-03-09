Nursing home reaches herd immunity & awaits green light from DHHS to allow visitors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many families eagerly await the day they can see their loved ones in nursing homes and although visitors restrictions remain, one Lubbock nursing home has reached herd immunity by vaccinating most residents and staff.
Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Roger Morrow said it’s a milestone that was inconceivable this time last year.
“It’s been quite a year. And so, it’s kind of nice being on this end of it after the vaccines and kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Morrow said.
At least 90% of residents and 80% of staff are now vaccinated at Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation. Despite achieving herd immunity, strict visitor policies remain.
Each resident can see one family member, only after that person is tested for COVID-19, passes a PPE class and each visit is only an hour twice a week.
Director Dickie Gibson said they are now waiting for the green light from the Department of Health and Human Services to allow more visitors.
“Most of our residents have all been vaccinated, but the vast majority of the general population still hasn’t. And so we have to, you know, have to, you know, continue that, that effort as far as to get the general public vaccinated so that, then those people coming in to visit in the facility aren’t, you know, aren’t placing our residents at risk as well,” Gibson said.
While they wait for the general public to reach herd immunity, residents are able to hang out in groups, especially after the CDC announced that vaccinated people can gather.
“It’s one step closer as far as being able to, to reopen, and them to see loved ones again, and they see that as you know, as an actual possibility,” Gibson said.
