Texas Tech Baseball to allow increased fan capacity this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University has announced they will expand capacity at Dan Law Field and reopen to pre-pandemic numbers this week.
Starting Friday, the stadium will completely reopen after the expiration of Governor Abbott’s 2020 Executive Order limiting crowded gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Following encouraging reports as active case numbers drop and vaccinations rise, Gov. Abbott gave businesses and organizations room to determine their own capacity and mask policies.
The University says masks and social distancing are still expected, and hand sanitizer stations will be present in the stadium.
Season ticket holders and students will be prioritized. The school is currently in the process of calling season ticket holders to either offer them their spots, or original seats back.
