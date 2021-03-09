Thunderstorms late this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope you are enjoying our Spring-like weather, as there’s more of it on the way. It may get more Spring-like with a chance of thunderstorms in my forecast.
Mostly cloudy and somewhat windy this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust is likely. It’s another NO BURN afternoon. High temperatures will be well above average for the time of year with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Partly cloudy and somewhat windy tonight. Lows again will be mild for the season, from the low 40s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 50s in the far southeast.
Mostly sunny and windy tomorrow with a very warm afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-70s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-80s east of the Caprock. Wind gusts greater than 40 mph are likely. Drivers should anticipate changing and limited visibility in blowing dust.
The combination of warmth, wind, low relative humidity, and dry fuels creates an elevated wildfire danger. Especially over the western KCBD viewing area Wednesday afternoon.
When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days like today and tomorrow, be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.
Outdoor cooking in traditional grills is fine.
Partly cloudy skies return Wednesday night. It also will be breezy and chilly.
Partly sunny and breezy Thursday. The afternoon will be, barely, slightly cooler. Highs will range from the low 70s to the low 80s (from northwest to southeast, respectively).
A chance of thunderstorms currently is in my forecast for Thursday night after midnight, Friday, and Saturday. The rain potential is looking better (compared to data the past two days). Much of the area should receive some rain. How much?
Rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch to more than a half inch appear possible, based on data today. The lower amounts are most likely over the southwestern viewing area with the greater amounts over the eastern viewing area. A few spots might receive more than an inch of rain.
Details for your location are just a few clicks/taps away.
Access our Weather Page by closing this story. Download our KCBD Weather App for free from your app/play store. If you already have, thank you!
