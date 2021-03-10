Brownfield wins 3A State Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gabi Fields scored 22 points, including 6 in overtime to lead Brownfield to a 68-64 overtime win over Fairfield to capture the 3A State Championship.
Fields was named the MVP of the game.
Brownfield led 33-30 at the half as they hit 5-7 from the three-point line. Gabi Fields had 16 in the first half.
Fairfield went on a 10-0 run late in the third to take a 48-46 lead after three.
The Eagles stretched the lead to 8 in the fourth, but the Lady Cubs went on a 10-2 to tied the game at 60 with 1:31 to play.
They would go to overtime tied at 60.
Fields silent since the first quarter scored four quick points in overtime.
The Brownfield Lady Cubs wins the State Championship for the first time since 1988.
