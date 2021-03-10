Less Wind, Increasing Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of 80s over the South Plains and wind gusts over 40 mph. That combination led to increased fire danger, which will diminish this evening, but will return for some of the area tomorrow.
Thursday will bring some changes that will lead to a chance of rain for the region going into the weekend.
It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the 70s, but not as windy with south winds in the afternoon at 15-20 mph.
Late in the day clouds and moisture will be returning which will lead to some scattered showers on Friday.
By Friday night, showers and storms will increase in coverage over the South Plains and continue into mid-day on Saturday.
There’s a slim chance of isolated storms that could be strong early Saturday morning in the northeast areas. Otherwise, it should be showers and scattered storms over the region which could end by late afternoon in the east.
Daytime highs will drop back to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
