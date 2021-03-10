LPD searching for suspect wanted for agg. assault of a peace officer, reward offered

LPD received a call at approximately 5:50 a.m. Jan 18 in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.