Nazareth falls in State Championship game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nazareth’s attempt to win a fifth straight State Championship came up short as the #2 Swiftettes lost to #1 Dodd City 30-21 Wednesday morning in the 1A State Championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Nazareth got off to a slow start trailing 10-5 in the second quarter before the Swiftettes went on a 9-0 run to lead 16-11 at the half.
Dodd City retook the lead with a 13-0 run in the 3rd quarter to lead 24-16 heading to the 4th. Nazareth was held scoreless in the 3rd.
Nazareth was unable to make up the deficit and they finish up State Runner-Up.Nazareth was making their 30th appearance at the State Tournament. They have won 24 Titles.
Dodd City finishes the season 32-0 while Nazareth went 27-5.
