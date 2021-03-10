Career criminal Ernest Zavala sentenced, charged with escape from federal prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man connected to nearly a decade of crime in Lubbock was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison Tuesday.
Ernest Ray Zavala, 38, was charged with escape from a federal prison.
In 2008, Zavala was arrested for his involvement in a string of burglaries in Lubbock County. Investigators believe people may have been helping him hide from the law.
Later, in 2015, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office admitted to “erroneously” releasing Zavala. He was wanted for felon in possession of a firearm and armed career criminal.
He was later captured in Hobbs by U.S. Marshals. An investigation was done to determine was led up to his release.
