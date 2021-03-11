Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Vaccination eligibility opens up, Biden to make prime-time speech, House passes COVID relief bill

KCBD Daybreak Today - Thursday, March 11
By Michael Cantu | March 11, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 9:28 AM

The Texas health department is making COVID-19 vaccines more available.

What will the weather be like today?

Today marks one year since the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.

President Joe Biden will make his first prime-time address since taking office.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

