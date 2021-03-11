Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
The Texas health department is making COVID-19 vaccines more available.
- Starting Monday, anyone ages 50-to-64 will be eligible for the vaccine, regardless of health issues.
- Get those details here: Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 50+ starting March 15
Today marks one year since the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.
- Since then, more than 118 million cases have been recorded with 2.6 million deaths, globally.
- However, with three approved vaccines, the United States has vaccinated more than 18 percent of its population.
- Take a deeper look: A year on, WHO still struggling to manage pandemic response
President Joe Biden will make his first prime-time address since taking office.
- He will discuss the one year anniversary of the COVID pandemic and the growing border crisis.
- That will air live and stream on social media platforms with KCBD NewsChannel 11.
- Get more here: Biden to mark COVID-19 anniversary with speech mourning loss, offering hope
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
- It includes $1,400 payments, jobless benefits, and money for state and local governments.
- President Biden is expected to sign the bill Friday.
- Get the details: Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.
- That 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, causing a massive tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Still recovering, Japan marks 10 years since tsunami hit
