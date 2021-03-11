Isolated showers/storms possible Thursday night

THIS AFTERNOON: We’ve seen a good bit of sunshine, helping to push the temperature into the mid to upper 70s. It’s a bit cooler to the northeast of Lubbock. The air is dry now, but that will change pretty quickly tonight.
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, mild. Low near 54. Wind SE 10-15mph. An isolated shower or storm is possible.
TOMORROW: Clouds for much of the day, possibly with a few breaks at times. High near 72, wind S/SE 10-18mph.
Drizzle is possible in the morning. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Then storms are likely to develop during the evening, moving from southwest to northeast. The chance for storms continues through early Saturday.
Some storms may become strong or briefly severe. We don’t see the ingredients for widespread severe weather, but some hail and wind is possible.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with some drizzle to begin, low near 52. It’ll clear out by the afternoon, becoming windy. As a front races across the area, additional thunderstorms may develop. Any storms that do develop will race east. High near 72.
LOOKING AHEAD: Daylight saving time begins this weekend, we lose an hour early Sunday morning. It’ll be mostly sunny and windy Sunday afternoon, high near 62.
Next week will feature cool mornings and sunny afternoons close to the seasonal average.
