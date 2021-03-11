Jason Ratliff appointed to empty LISD board position

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed Jason Ratliff to fill an empty board position during its Thursday workshop.
He fills the seat left open by former District 3 Trustee Ben Webb, who was recently appointed to the 72nd District Court. Ratliff will finish out Webb’s unexpired term through May 2022.
Ratliff is currently a realtor with Williams & Company Real Estate and has been a Lubbock resident since 1996.
He is also involved in several youth organizations, serving on boards of various sports leagues and booster clubs. He is also the treasurer of the Irons Middle School Parent-Teacher Association.
Ratliff also serves as a board member of the Lubbock Association of Realtors.
Ratliff is also married and has four children.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.