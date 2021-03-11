KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jake, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old male pit bull who has been at the shelter for about two months.
Staff says he is very sweet and lovable. Jake knows some commands, like sit and shake. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Thursday, March 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
