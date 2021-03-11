Lubbock businesses adjusting after governor lifts mask mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, the governor’s latest order went into effect allowing any business to fully re-open and lifting the state-wide mask mandate.
“I think it’s been rough for everybody in the service industry. I don’t know that people always know how hard the service industry was hit,” Ashley Driscoll, manager at Savage Tavern, said.
“Lifting that, I can’t explain how big a sigh of relief it is,” Loyd Turner, president of Orlando’s and Caprock Cafe, said “I think we’re really on the other side of this right now,” he added.
Business owners say it is a small victory, in what has been a year-long battle.
Savage Tavern on University Avenue celebrated the state’s loosened restrictions Wednesday with live music.
Driscoll says she has lost loved ones to the virus.
“We understand that we need to keep people safe and do the right thing. So that we can stay open,” she said.
The Tavern will continue to require its employees to wear their masks, but not patrons.
Though, they are encouraged to do so.
It is the same story for Spanky’s down the street, as well as Orlando’s and Caprock Cafe.
“It became political, violent. There’s no way we’re going to put our young staff, a young female server at 18 years old, to tell some guy ‘you’ve got to put a mask on’,” Turner said.
None will restrict their capacity either.
“People won’t have to social distance as much, we’re not going to make people wait outside. It was pretty brutal when it was cold,” Turner said. “They can wait inside but most people stay cautious not being with people that aren’t their group, and everybody be reasonable, we’ll get through this,” he added.
In the Depot District, Triple J’s Chophouse has made masks optional for both staff and customers according to a manager that did not wish to comment further.
It will also fully re-open, but will keep the plastic dividers inside up.
Meanwhile, a few blocks down, Stay True Tattoo is not changing a thing for now.
“The reason why we’re still requiring a mask is just to, protect everybody. Protect our customers, protect our employees, you know, protect our employees’ families at home,” owner Veronica Mora said.
It will continue limiting customers to one guest only.
“I think there are those people that have said ‘the governor has said I don’t have a mask anymore’,” regional CMO of Covenant Health Dr. Craig Rhyne said. “They’re going to make that excuse to take their mask off and not exercise caution in the way we think they should.”
“There’s a second population that’s grown accustomed to wearing their mask, it’s given them a sense of security, a sense of safety,” Dr. Rhyne added.
Doctors say it could be 10 to 21 days, before the full effects of the governor’s order will be seen.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.