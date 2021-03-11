Lubbock ISD to keep current mask mandate in place

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There will be no changes to Lubbock Independent School District’s current mask policy on its campuses. Board members suggested allowing more time before any possible changes are made.
The decision was made during a board workshop meeting Thursday morning. Trustees were also given recommendations from Kathy Rollo, the district’s superintendent, and Katherine Wells, the director of the Lubbock Health Department, who suggested keeping the mandate.
Many on the board felt it necessary to table the conversation for a later date, to see if progress would be made as more teachers start to get vaccinated.
An emailed reminder of current protocols will be sent to families on Thursday night.
The Texas Education Agency directed schools to make their own decisions on mask mandate after Gov. Greg Abbott did away with a state mandate on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated later today.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.