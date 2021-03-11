LPD identifies suspects in home invasion shooting; one killed, one seriously injured, victim struck with firearm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police and EMS responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of 41st Street. Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say one person has died and three others were injured in what they’re calling a home invasion.
LPD received reports of shots fired at 9:14 a.m. Shortly after, police received reports of two people at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Later in the investigation, police say one woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were called to the scene at 10:15 a.m.
Police say two people were inside the house, one was about to leave and had the door open when and two suspects forced their way in. They told one person to get on the floor. One suspect went through the house and found a woman and brought her to the living area. One of the suspects had a gun.
The woman was struck over the head with the firearm, when the other victim began to struggle with the suspects for the gun.
One person inside the house was able to get the gun away from the suspect and shots were fired. The suspects were injured.
According to LPD, two of the suspects in the home invasion had gunshot wounds and the two victims had other injuries. 31-year-old Zack Thomas and 37-year-old Billy Rodgers were taken to Covenant, where Thomas later died. Rodgers was seriously injured.
Lubbock Police released the following statement Thursday afternoon, identifying Thomas and Rodgers as suspects in the shooting:
(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a home invasion that resulted in a homicide that occurred around 9:15 a.m. Mar. 11 at a residence in the 1500 block of 41st Street.
Based on the initial investigation, two suspects entered the residence with firearms and ordered 32-year-old Jose Dominguez to lay on the floor. One suspect proceeded to look through the residence, and found a second victim, 33-year-old Lorene Aviles, and struck her over the head with his weapon. Dominguez began struggling with the other suspect over the firearm, and was eventually able to take possession of the firearm from the suspect. Dominguez fired at the suspects, striking them both.
The suspects, 31-year-old Zack Thomas and 37-year-old Billy Rodgers, fled the scene and arrived at Covenant Medical Center a short time later. Both suspects sustained gunshot wounds. Rodgers had serious injuries and Thomas was pronounced deceased at Covenant.
Dominguez and Aviles sustained moderate non-life-threatening injuries.
The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.
