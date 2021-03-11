LPD identifies suspects in home invasion shooting; one killed, one seriously injured, victim struck with firearm

Based on the initial investigation, two suspects entered the residence with firearms and ordered 32-year-old Jose Dominguez to lay on the floor. One suspect proceeded to look through the residence, and found a second victim, 33-year-old Lorene Aviles, and struck her over the head with his weapon. Dominguez began struggling with the other suspect over the firearm, and was eventually able to take possession of the firearm from the suspect. Dominguez fired at the suspects, striking them both.