Strong storms possible Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A very nice day for the region, but some big changes on the way.
As moisture returns and combines with an approaching storm system I expect storms and showers to spread across the region Friday and Saturday.
Some of the storms may become severe with one inch size hail and winds of 60 mph or more. At this time the best potential for that will be tomorrow evening and again Saturday afternoon in the eastern South Plains.
There will be more wind on the way as the storms pushes out of New Mexico into Kansas winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.
As for the temperatures, they will remain in the 70s tomorrow. However, between clouds, the storm system and a cold front it will be slightly cooler over the weekend. Afternoon temps will stay in the 60s Saturday and Sunday and strong winds will make it feel much cooler.
