Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Motorcyclist dies after crash near Ropes, LISD to keep mask mandate for now, Biden to give address on COVID relief

By Michael Cantu | March 12, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated March 12 at 7:27 AM

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash near Ropes on Thursday night.

  • DPS troopers says a pickup truck hit a motorcycle on Highway 62-82.
  • The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Case Dwain Clark died at the scene. The other driver, 76-year-old Paul Anthony Pinkston remains in University Medical Center.
Lubbock Independent School District is keeping its mask mandate for now.

President Joe Biden is pushing a plan to get the pandemic under control by Independence Day.

President Biden will also deliver remarks today on the America Rescue Plan.

The House of Representatives passed two bipartisan bills on gun control.

