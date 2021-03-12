Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash near Ropes on Thursday night.
- DPS troopers says a pickup truck hit a motorcycle on Highway 62-82.
- The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Case Dwain Clark died at the scene. The other driver, 76-year-old Paul Anthony Pinkston remains in University Medical Center.
One killed, one seriously injured in crash on US 62/82
Lubbock Independent School District is keeping its mask mandate for now.
- Trustees say they need to allow more time before changes are made to mask policies.
- The district could revisit the topic in the coming months.
LISD to continue mask policy, despite some parental objections
President Joe Biden is pushing a plan to get the pandemic under control by Independence Day.
- The president directed states to make all adults eligible for the COVID vaccine by May.
- He also called for doubling federal vaccination centers and urged all U.S. citizens to get vaccinated.
Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'
President Biden will also deliver remarks today on the America Rescue Plan.
- He signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill on Thursday, the anniversary of the pandemic.
- The White House says checks will start going out by the end of the month.
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US 'back to normal' by July 4
The House of Representatives passed two bipartisan bills on gun control.
- One would expand background checks for nearly all gun sales.
- The other would end all loopholes allowing gun sales to proceed if a background check is not finished within three days.
U.S. House passes two Democratic-backed gun control bills
