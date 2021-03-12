KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lilly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old female mixed breed who has bee at the shelter for about a week now.
Staff say she likes other dogs as long as they are calm. She loves to cuddle and being a support dog. Lilly is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a microchip. Her adoption fees for Friday, March 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
