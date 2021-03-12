Lady Raiders fall in Big 12 Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, the 7th seeded Lady Raiders came up short, falling to 10th seeded Kansas State 75-65 Thursday night.
The Lady Raider went on a 12-0 run in the first to open up a seven point lead.
In the second, Lexi Gordon scored 10 straight point helping Tech only be down two at the half.
With Tech up two down the stretch. Kansas State went on a 7-0 run to go up 66-61 with 2:20 to play. They then held on to get the win.
Gordon led Tech with 19. Vivian Gray added 15 points and Bryn Gerlich had a strong night with 13 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders fall to 10-15 as they wrap up their first year under Coach Krista Gerlich.
