Man accused of threatening people with a hatchet arrested in Hockley County

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man is being held in the Hockley County Jail after being accused of threatening multiple people with a hatchet on Wednesday.
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 100 block of Lacey Lane in Opdyke West after it was reported an individual had been involved in an assault and threatened multiple people with a hatchet. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Augustine Coronado left the scene before deputies could arrive.
An arrest warrant was issued for Coronado for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat. Deputies were not able to find him on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Coronado was found at a house in the 100 block of Mandy Circle in Opdyke West. He was placed into custody without incident.
His bonds total $35,000 for the two counts of terroristic threat and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
