One killed, one seriously injured in crash on US 62/82

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle just before 9 p.m. outside of Ropesville Thursday.
The Department of Public Safety reports 22-year-old Case Dwain Clark, the motorcyclist, died at the scene. But, 76-year-old Paul Anthony Pinkston of Lubbock, remains in serious condition at University Medical Center.
Both were nearing the same spot close to Quail Road off Highway 62-82, outside of Ropesville, when they hit. DPS reports the pickup was going the wrong way.
This is still preliminary information an DPS says it could change as its investigation continues.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.