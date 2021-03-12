1 person killed in north Lubbock shooting

By Amber Stegall | March 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 10:39 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say one person was killed in a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in north Lubbock.

The Metro Unit is responding to a shots fired call at 223 Indiana Ave. One person was found deceased upon officer arrival.
Police were called to the 200 block of Indiana at 1:39 p.m. after reports that five shots were fired. EMS and police arrived on the scene to investigate and Lubbock Metro police were called to the scene.

Indiana Avenue was closed between 2nd Street and 4th Street while police worked the scene.

A witness on the scene told us, “I heard three pops, which sounded like gunshots, I didn’t know what they were. I came out to look and there was a dead guy on the street.”

Police tell us several people, including the victim, were sitting in a vehicle when one person recognized someone walking by that they knew from “a previous incident.” Several people exited the vehicle and confronted the person walking. The walker then shot the victim.

The suspect and the other people from the vehicle fled the scene.

