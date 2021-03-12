Pregnant woman involved in wreck at US 87 & FM 41 on Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - EMS was dispatched to a wreck involving a pregnant woman at US 87 and FM 41 on Friday afternoon. DPS tells us her water broke during the crash.
DPS says a silver SUV was headed westbound on FM 41 and failed to yield right of way, crashing into a blue Dodge headed southbound on Highway 87.
The pregnant woman, her husband, and their 11-month-old child were in the Dodge pickup. Those three and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.