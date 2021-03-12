Red Raiders fall to UT in Big 12 Tournament, 66-67

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matt Coleman III made two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to lift Texas to a 67-66 win over the Red Raiders at the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.
The Red Raiders led 30-22 with 2:40 left in the first half. The Longhorns went on a 12-0 run to go on top 34-30 at the half.
The Red Raiders came out on the second half scoring the first seven points to get back in front.
Terrence Shannon, Jr. led Tech with 18 points.
Kevin McCullar added 11 and Marcus Santos-Silva scored 10.
Texas had lost both regular season games to the Red Raiders. They advance to play Kansas in the Conference Semifinals.
The Red Raiders fall to 17-10 on the season and await for Selection Sunday to see who they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.