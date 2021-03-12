Snyder man killed in head-on crash in Nolan County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Snyder man is dead after a head-on crash in Nolan County Wednesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Nissan Armada, driven by Kaitlin Jeanne Rodriguez, 28, of Sweetwater, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of US-84. Rodriquez crashed head-on into Ramon Anthony Guzman’s, 47, pickup causing him to collide with a Dodge pickup.
Guzman and Rodriquez both died at the scene. The driver, Russell Williams Stark, 27, and passenger, Savannah Reynolds, 24, of the Dodge were not injured, according to DPS.
The crash is currently under investigation.
