Texas Tech announces Spring 2021 and makeup 2020 commencements

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University announced it plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this May.
The university will hold makeup commencement ceremonies for May, August, and December 2020 graduates. The makeup ceremonies will take place May 6-8.
Commencement for Spring graduates will be held on May 14 and May 15. All ceremonies will be hosted at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Times and other details can be found on its website as the university continues developing a plan for safe, in-person ceremonies.
While Texas Tech encourages its faculty and staff to attend graduate ceremonies, it is optional.
Texas Tech plans to release more details soon.
