Thunderstorms possible throughout this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first spring like chance of thunderstorms will be today, followed by the possibility of another round tomorrow. This afternoon and tonight, like most early spring setups, will largley depend on if we can break that cap.
If we do and storms are able to develop, the best chances will be east of I-27 and north of 82. The risk does include Lubbock, but the storms should quickly move away if they develop near us.
There is a risk of larger hail and an isolated tornado, if (underline if) the storms can develop. After those pass, we’ll see a few more come across but they’ll be generic.
Might just be a few bumps in the night. Another round will be possible on Saturday. Best chances here will be off the Caprock, and they’ll be more squall line like in nature, so strong winds will be the biggest threat.
Outside of the storms, expect temperatures in the 70s today, even under the clouds.
