Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues after tornado touchdown Friday evening

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A night of severe storms began with a brief tornado touchdown northwest of Shallowater on Friday evening at 5:35 p.m.
Strong storms continued, with multiple tornado warnings and watch conditions through the evening.
Lubbock, Crosby and Floyd County remained under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... South central Floyd County in northwestern Texas... Central Crosby County in northwestern Texas... * Until 1100 PM CST. * At 1001 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Ransom Canyon, or 10 miles north of Slaton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Crosbyton, Idalou, Ralls, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon and Cone.
Lubbock Power & Light reported two different outages in West Lubbock, affecting over 2,000 customers each. They indicate repairs were completed around 9:30 p.m. You can check the most recent outages here.
South Plains Electric Coop is reporting up to 493 customers still without power as of Friday night. Check latest outages here.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Briscoe, TX; Childress, TX; Cochran, TX; Cottle, TX; Crosby, TX; Dickens, TX; Floyd, TX; Garza, TX; Hale, TX; Hall, TX; Hockley, TX; King, TX; Lamb, TX; Lubbock, TX; Lynn, TX; Motley, TX; Swisher, TX; Terry, TX; Yoakum, TX through 2 a.m.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for Lubbock and the South Plains until 9 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, including large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening.
We expect thunderstorms to develop late this afternoon into this evening, moving from southwest to northeast. The greatest risk from storms will be large hail and damaging wind. But there could be a few surface-based storms, meaning the risk for a tornado.
It’s warmed into the 70s over the southern half of the area this afternoon, with 80s over the SW South Plains. There is quite a bit of humidity, by mid-March standards, with the dew point in the 50s across most of the area. The dry line has mixed east slightly, but at 3:30p is still west, near the state line. This means humidity is in place, fuel for storms, just about area-wide. There is some shear, or twisting of the wind with height, to organize storms today.
Storm coverage should increase through this evening. Then a few more storms are possible through late tonight into early Saturday morning.
Saturday will start cloudy and humid, possibly with drizzle or light rain. Then we have another chance for thunderstorms over roughly the eastern half of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The severe risk is a little bit greater Saturday, in particular for areas east and northeast of Lubbock.
It’ll become windy Saturday afternoon, behind a Pacific cold front. This front is what will help develop storms and will also scour the moisture out of the area. Dry and windy late Saturday, then dry and windy again on Sunday.
