Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues after tornado touchdown Friday evening

It’s warmed into the 70s over the southern half of the area this afternoon, with 80s over the SW South Plains. There is quite a bit of humidity, by mid-March standards, with the dew point in the 50s across most of the area. The dry line has mixed east slightly, but at 3:30p is still west, near the state line. This means humidity is in place, fuel for storms, just about area-wide. There is some shear, or twisting of the wind with height, to organize storms today.