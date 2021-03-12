Which vaccine is right for you? Lubbock pharmacist says they’re all safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - So far three different vaccines are available in Lubbock: Pfizer, Moderna and the newest, Johnson and Johnson. Despite their differences, a Lubbock pharmacist said they are all safe and will protect you from getting severely ill from COVID-19.
Here’s a quick comparison:
Pfizer: 95% efficacy, two separate doses, fully effective one week after second dose
Moderna: 95% efficacy, two separate doses, fully effective one week after second dose
Johnson and Johnson: 67% efficacy, one dose, takes 27 days to be fully effective
Pharmacist Larry Pineda says not to get too caught up on efficacy numbers, because they’re based on trial settings.
“None of these trials, or none of these vaccines were compared head to head, right. They weren’t in the same study. They weren’t in the same time. They all differed by when the trial...the calendar time and the geography, so different places at different times,” Pineda said.
The FDA decided that if a vaccine is 50% effective, then it’s approved. Comparably, the flu vaccines are 40% to 60% effective in preventing illness.
But remember, the vaccine doesn’t totally prevent you from catching the virus, it just helps you fight it.
“Then you talk about vaccine efficacy for the Johnson product, the number that’s thrown out there is 67%. But the number that I like to refer to is 85%. Because it was 85% vaccine efficacy against severe disease,” Pineda said.
All three options reduce your risk of being hospitalized and dying, but they don’t make you completely immune.
“What you have to remember is that any vaccine that’s above 50% is going to be an effective vaccine. All three of the vaccines have great efficacy against severe COVID infection, and they have all been deemed safe by the FDA,” Pineda said.
With this in mind, I asked Pineda which is the best vaccine out of all three.
“The best vaccine for you is the one that’s available to you. Because that’s the best way to get to herd immunity,” Pineda said.
