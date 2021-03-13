Strong storms generate tornadoes east of Lubbock on Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Tornadoes threatened Silverton, Floydada on Saturday evening. Strong storms continue east of Lubbock.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Bailey, TX; Castro, TX; Cochran, TX; Hale, TX; Hockley, TX; Lamb, TX; Lubbock, TX; Parmer, TX; Swisher, TX through 9 p.m.
TORNADO WATCH 19 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS BAILEY COCHRAN HALE HOCKLEY LAMB LUBBOCK IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS CASTRO PARMER SWISHER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, BOVINA, DIMMITT, FARWELL, FRIONA, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, HART, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LUBBOCK, MORTON, MULESHOE, OLTON, PLAINVIEW, SLATON, SUNDOWN, TULIA, WHITEFACE, AND WOLFFORTH.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s another cloudy and muggy morning across the South Plains, with severe weather likely to pop up again this afternoon.
A lot of the area saw over an inch of rain last night, and we’re expecting another round today.
Here are some of the highest totals across West Texas from last night’s rain. Paducah won with the highest rainfall total of 2.68″, with areas of Lubbock County seeing their fair share as well.
The greatest threat for severe weather today will likely be east of Lubbock, especially northeast near Briscoe and Hall counties, but the city can STILL expect the chance of a strong storm or two.
Rating the risk from 1 (low) to 5 (high), the highest risk expected in our area is a “4” which we do not see too often, even out here in West Texas. Again, Briscoe and Hall counties remain under this greatest risk.
Today’s threats include strong tornadoes, strong wind, and large hail. Storms are expected to pop up around the same time as Friday afternoon, so stay “weather aware” after lunch and remain vigilant through the evening as the weather situation develops.
Temperatures will be in the 70s again today with mostly cloudy skies, eventually clearing overnight leading us into a cooler but windy Sunday. Most of next week looks sunny too with a few windy days included as well.
TODAY: High of 72°. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Wind SW 20-25mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering storms, especially into the Rolling Plains. Low of 37° and wind W 15-25.
Again, stay weather aware by downloading the KCBD weather app (keeping your sound on if you need to sleep during the day), prepping your weather radio, staying updated on social media with myself John Robison, Matt Ernst, and myself (Robert Gauthreaux III). We will be updating you as necessary on KCBD Newschannel 11, as well as KCBD.com and streaming live on Facebook.
