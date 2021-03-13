Frenship ISD offering free curbside meals to any child 18 and younger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To help families with food security over Spring Break, Frenship ISD and Aramark are offering free curbside meals to any child age 18 and younger.
Families can pick up the curbside meals on Monday, March 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food bags will include meals for seven days.
Pickup locations:
Westwind Elementary (6401 43rd Street, Lubbock, TX)
FHS Ninth Grade Center (407 N. Dowden, Wolfforth, TX)
Children do not have to attend Frenship schools to receive the meals.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.