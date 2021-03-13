LISD to eliminate virtual instruction for pre-K through 8th grade

It’s hard to believe it was almost a year ago traditional instruction in education was turned upside down by the pandemic. We have faced unending challenges and gained invaluable insight in providing a quality educational experience during these unusual times. We are confident the expanded offerings and effectiveness of vaccines will soon give us the ability to regain a sense of normalcy. Although teachers and students have done an amazing job this school year with both in-person and virtual options, we know in-person instruction provides the most benefits for our children. After careful evaluation and consideration, Lubbock ISD will eliminate the virtual instruction mode for all pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students beginning with the August 2021 semester.