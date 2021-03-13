1 Lubbock Christian girls win TAPPS 4A State Title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles won their 11th TAPPS State Championship as they rolled past #6 Legacy Prep 75-39 Saturday afternoon for the Class 4A Title in College Station.
The Lady Eagles soared to a 44-22 lead at the half and stretched it to 60-27 after three quarters.
Lubbock Christian had lost in the State Semifinals the last two seasons to Trinity Christian, who went on win the State Title.
This is the Lady Eagles first State Championship since 2015
Coach Brad Crow wins his first State Title with the Lady Eagles. Crow also has a TAPPS State Title with Eagles boys basketball in 2013. Brad Crow has been at Lubbock Christian for 22 years.
The team received videos of encouragement prior to the Championship game from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott https://fb.watch/4cZObrIXxj/, Saints QB Drew Brees https://fb.watch/4cZQ4ljpWI/, Red Raider Coach Chris Beard https://www.facebook.com/533685376762092/posts/2284283568368922/?d=n and LCU Coach Steve Gomez https://fb.watch/4cZT_rzs5A/.
Congrats to the Lubbock Christian Lady Eagles.
