Southcrest Christian girls win 4th straight TAPPS State Title

By Pete Christy | March 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated March 13 at 11:32 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 Southcrest Christian girls captured their 4th straight TAPPS 2A Basketball State Championship beating Shiner St. Paul 58-33 Saturday morning in College Station.

The Lady Warriors led 17-5 after one and stretched it to an 18 point lead after three quarters.

Southcrest Christian finishes the season winning 24 games in a row going 24-1.

In his 4th year, Coach Clay Stout has done a terrific job at Southcrest Christian as the Lady Warriors are State Champs for the fourth year in a row!

