Southcrest Christian girls win 4th straight TAPPS State Title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #1 Southcrest Christian girls captured their 4th straight TAPPS 2A Basketball State Championship beating Shiner St. Paul 58-33 Saturday morning in College Station.
The Lady Warriors led 17-5 after one and stretched it to an 18 point lead after three quarters.
Southcrest Christian finishes the season winning 24 games in a row going 24-1.
In his 4th year, Coach Clay Stout has done a terrific job at Southcrest Christian as the Lady Warriors are State Champs for the fourth year in a row!
