High Winds, no Storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More wind, cooler and no severe storms in the forecast.
Sunday will be storm free, however, it will not be wind free and there will be elevated fire danger for the region.
The storm system that brought two nights of storms with tornadoes, hail and high winds will provide the area with another day of strong winds.
Wildfires will again be possible with west to northwest winds of 30 – 40 mph on Sunday. The greatest threat for fires will be in the western areas where rainfall has been low the last two days. The central and eastern South Plains has received from 1 to 3 inch amounts of rain Friday and Saturday.
Sunny, windy, dusty? and cooler on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
Monday will be sunny, and warmer and much less wind.
It looks like next week will be sunny with some wind, dry conditions and cooler temps by mid-week.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.