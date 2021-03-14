Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Brownfield Lady Cubs

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The tenth and final KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week of the season is the Brownfield Lady Cubs.
The Lady Cubs beat the Lady Eagles 68-64 in overtime in the 3A state championship game against Fairfield. With a little over three minutes remaining in regulation, the Lady Cubs rallied back in force after trailing by eight.
Brownfield finishes the season with an overall record of (29-1), taking out fellow Team of the Week, Shallowater along with Idalou, Ponder, and Peaster on their way to their first championship since 1988.
Without any seniors on their roster this year, the Lady Cubs could return their entire roster next season to try and repeat as state championships.
