Red Raider baseball beats UConn 10-3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The ninth ranked Texas Tech baseball team keeps the win streak going after a 10-3 win in game two of their series against UConn, Saturday afternoon.
The Red Raiders got the scoring going early, recording three runs in the bottom of the first inning and then another in the second. But the Huskies rallied back into the game scoring one run in the third and two in the fourth to cut the lead down to a run. The game was put on a brief weather delay in the sixth inning due to lightning but resumed minutes later. Tech put on a late rally in the 8th inning to put the game away, driving in 6 runs to push the lead up to seven.
The Red Raiders totaled 11 hits, while giving up seven to UConn. Dru Baker lead Texas Tech with four hits, a walk, and two stolen bases. Patrick Monteverde got the start on the mound, pitching for five innings recording five strike out while giving up four hits and three runs.
Texas Tech will be back in action Sunday afternoon against UConn at 2:00 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park.
