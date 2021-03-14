Red Raider baseball beats UConn 10-3

The Red Raiders got the scoring going early, recording three runs in the bottom of the first inning and then another in the second. But the Huskies rallied back into the game scoring one run in the third and two in the fourth to cut the lead down to a run. The game was put on a brief weather delay in the sixth inning due to lightning but resumed minutes later. Tech put on a late rally in the 8th inning to put the game away, driving in 6 runs to push the lead up to seven.