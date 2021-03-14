Tech men selected No. 6 seed, facing 11-seed Utah State on Friday

After their early quarterfinals exit in the Big 12 championship, the Red Raiders (17-10,9-8) will take on a hot Mountain West runner-up Aggies (20-8, 15-4) team who won six of their last seven games. Utah State averages about 73 points per game, while shooting around 45 percent from the field, and 34 percent from three. They’re led by 7-foot junior center, Neemias Queta who averages about 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. The team also has two other seven footers in Trevin Dorius and Kuba Karwowski, who plays sparingly. Size could be something to watch in this match-up.