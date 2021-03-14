Tech men selected No. 6 seed, facing 11-seed Utah State on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders were selected as the No. 6 seed in the south region on Sunday. They’ll face 11-seeded Utah State in their first round match-up at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
After their early quarterfinals exit in the Big 12 championship, the Red Raiders (17-10,9-8) will take on a hot Mountain West runner-up Aggies (20-8, 15-4) team who won six of their last seven games. Utah State averages about 73 points per game, while shooting around 45 percent from the field, and 34 percent from three. They’re led by 7-foot junior center, Neemias Queta who averages about 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. The team also has two other seven footers in Trevin Dorius and Kuba Karwowski, who plays sparingly. Size could be something to watch in this match-up.
The health of Jamarius Burton could also be something to watch leading up to the game. Burton has missed the past six games, nursing a toe injury. He returned to practice last week, but still was held out the Big 12 quarterfinals game.
The first-round match-up will be held in Indianapolis along with the entire tournament. Games will be held in Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkie Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. No set venue or time has been given for Friday’s game.
Looking ahead, if Texas Tech wins they’ll face the winner of the third seed, Arkansas and 14th seed Colgate in the second round.
